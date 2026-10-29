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Coast Guard rescues crew of ship stranded in cyclone Arnab

Thu, 29 October 2026
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16:52
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
13 crew members of a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel, Sigma Pearl, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on October 29, Thursday.

The vessel was stranded off the Andhra Pradesh coast in the Bay of Bengal due to the cyclone Arnab

An official press release stated that Coast Guard rescue operation was still underway off the seaside village of Antaravedi in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district to airlift the remaining seven crew members.

The release also said that the helicopter rescue operation has been intensified to rescue the crew of the merchant ship. 13 crew members have been safely airlifted into Indian Coast Guard vessel Sujay so far.

The vessel left Vizag for Singapore but ran into the very severe cyclonic storm.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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