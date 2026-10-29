Citing Manusmriti Guj court gives life term to 3 for cow slaughter

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A court in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district has sentenced three men to life imprisonment in a cow slaughter case involving the seizure of 277 kg of beef. In its judgment, the court referred to Hindu scriptures to explain the religious significance attached to the cow.Additional Sessions Judge BR Rajput, who delivered the verdict on Monday, also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on each of the convicts -- Vasim Qureshi, Mohammad Rafiq Qureshi and Asfaq Bahelim.Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomed the ruling, saying it sent a clear message that those involved in cow slaughter would not be spared under the law.In the judgment, the court cited the Manusmriti, an ancient Sanskrit text, describing the cow as more than an animal and linking it to material prosperity and dharma, or righteousness."Sage Manu entrusted the primary responsibility for the protection and care of cattle to the 'Vaishya' class. Furthermore, in the context of 'Arsha Vivaha' (a traditional form of Vedic marriage), the pair -- a cow and a bull -- holds special significance," the judge observed.The court also referred to the Vedas and other Hindu scriptures, recounting the belief that the divine cow Kamadhenu emerged when drops of amrita, or nectar, fell to the earth through the power of penance. It said Kamadhenu came to be regarded as the progenitor of all bovine species."The cow is regarded as the 'mother of the world', serving as an abode for 33 crore deities. Her four legs are symbolic of the four Vedas," the court said.According to the prosecution, six people were arrested after police raided a house in Jamla village on August 22, 2024. Officers allegedly recovered 277 kg of beef, weapons believed to have been used for slaughtering cattle and a vehicle intended to transport the meat.The prosecution alleged that a father-son duo bought weak or non-lactating buffaloes and brought four people from Ahmedabad to their home to slaughter the animals for beef. It said the animals were killed in a cruel manner for financial gain.Investigators also alleged that the accused planned to sell the meat to a man identified as Ghulam Moin. At the end of the trial, the court convicted three of the six accused. The prosecution presented 54 witnesses and 18 documentary exhibits to support its case.Sanghavi congratulated the Gandhinagar police and the prosecution, crediting their investigation and the evidence presented in court for the convictions."This verdict under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act is a clear message that the law will never spare those who commit cow slaughter in Gujarat. Protecting the cow mother is Gujarat's unwavering resolve," he said.Gujarat strengthened its animal preservation law through a 2017 amendment, introducing life imprisonment for those convicted of cow slaughter. The state became the first in India to prescribe such a punishment for the offence.The Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill also provides for a 10-year prison term for the transportation, storage or sale of beef.In 2011, the state government, led by then chief minister Narendra Modi, amended the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954, to impose a complete ban on cow slaughter and the transportation and sale of cow meat.