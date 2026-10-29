ChatGPT advice kills Seattle woman

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Kieronoldham/Wikimedia Commons

We have taken to consulting ChatGPT for nearly everything.



But there are serious dangers when you overdo it.



A woman in Seattle decided to ask ChatGPT on how to manage her epilepsy medicine dose and the advice she received killed her.



Sudden Expected Death in Epilepsy or SUDEP is rare, but is an outcome for 1 in 1,000 suffering epilepsy, says US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, but if you 'take your seizure medicine as prescribed you lower your chance of SUDEP'.



SUDEP strikes mostly at night and an epileptic can be found face down dead, like Wan was.



So, when Bowen, a Chinese software engineer based in Seattle, took heed of ChatGPT's advice and discontinued her medication she immediately put herself at risk.



Wan's death in February was reported as a complication of epilepsy until her China-based parents discovered that ChatGPT had given her wrong advice, discounting the symptoms she was suffering after reducing her medicines and suggesting she persevere with less medicine and praised her for working around her doctors.



The family has sued OpenAI.



--Rediff News