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Caffeine and sleep

Thu, 29 October 2026
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14:08
Photograph: Kind courtesy Art Renewal Center/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Art Renewal Center/Wikimedia Commons
Caffeine ruins your sleep? When should you have your last cup before sleep? 

5 pm? 7 pm? 

Wrong. 

If you are planning to head to bed at 10 pm, then your last drink with caffeine should be at 1.15 pm! So say Australian research studies from the Sleep Medicine Reviews, cited by a recent New York Post article.

Also suggested is to avoid pre-workout supplements, that have much higher amounts of caffeine too close to bedtime.

Caffeine drinks are of many types right from energy drinks, soft drinks to coffee, tea and chocolate.

The same article said having a caffeine beverage too near the time you turn in to sleep might rob you of 45 minutes of your entire sleep duration and will delay the arrival of sleep by 9 minutes.

Further, there could be '7% reduction in sleep efficiency, the amount of time actually spent asleep compared to the amount of time physically spent in bed'.

WebMD says even lesser amounts of caffeine may cause havoc with your sleep especially as you age. And being a diuretic, caffeine might wake you at night to empty your bladder.

--Rediff Get Ahead

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