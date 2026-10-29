Building sexual stamina

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





-- Rediff Get Ahead

Sexual stamina needs to be nurtured.has come out with tips to improve male sexual performance.Top of the list is exercise. A regular routine -- at least 75-120 minutes a week -- of swimming, running, bicycling, fast walking and other kinds of cardiovascular exercise, improves men's sexual performance, grows stamina, because it enhances blood flow and builds heart health.Avoid sitting. Does nothing for stamina.Also look at exercises to enhance flexibility.Next up, but not any less important is your diet. First of all, your diet must be balanced. It needs vegetables, complex carbs, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. These components help with blood flow and bucking up energy levels required for good sex.And then there are the things you need to knock out of your life if you want better sex to remain. Stress, smoking, excess drinking.Another area is to work on is getting better moves and solving premature ejaculation by practicing start-stop technique while masturbating. Masturbating is a longevity builder.Natural remedies have efficacy too, says, like ginseng and caffeine.