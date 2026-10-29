Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Building sexual stamina

Thu, 29 October 2026
Share:
15:48
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Sexual stamina needs to be nurtured.

Healthline has come out with tips to improve male sexual performance.

Top of the list is exercise. A regular routine -- at least 75-120 minutes a week -- of swimming, running, bicycling, fast walking and other kinds of cardiovascular exercise, improves men's sexual performance, grows stamina, because it enhances blood flow and builds heart health.

Avoid sitting. Does nothing for stamina.

Also look at exercises to enhance flexibility.

Next up, but not any less important is your diet. First of all, your diet must be balanced. It needs vegetables, complex carbs, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. These components help with blood flow and bucking up energy levels required for good sex.

And then there are the things you need to knock out of your life if you want better sex to remain. Stress, smoking, excess drinking.

Another area is to work on is getting better moves and solving premature ejaculation by practicing start-stop technique while masturbating. Masturbating is a longevity builder.

Natural remedies have efficacy too, says Healthline, like ginseng and caffeine.  

-- Rediff Get Ahead

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Should have been more vigilant: Janhvi Kapoor on Peddi backlash
LIVE! Should have been more vigilant: Janhvi Kapoor on Peddi backlash

No UP govt jobs for those seeking 'violent regime change'
No UP govt jobs for those seeking 'violent regime change'

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced new guidelines for state government jobs, barring individuals protesting for a change in the "established system" and those involved in serious crimes. The rules, issued on Wednesday, have...

MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1
MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1

The NDA alliance secured 16 out of 28 legislative council seats across four states, while the Congress managed to win only one seat. The Samajwadi Party made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, and the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account...

TN police detain economist over fake Instagram post
TN police detain economist over fake Instagram post

Tamil Nadu police detained Assistant Professor A Kalaiyarasan for an alleged abusive Instagram comment targeting TVK MLA J Kamatchi. He was later released after police confirmed his photo was used for a fake account. The incident drew...

Raj IAS officer relieved of duties over purchase of 40 villas
Raj IAS officer relieved of duties over purchase of 40 villas

Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal of the Rajasthan government has been placed on Awaiting Posting Orders, citing administrative reasons. This move follows media reports alleging his involvement, along with his IPS wife, in the purchase...