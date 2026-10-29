Building boom puts 3L people in the path of potential Himalayan disasters

10:00





At least 300,000 people in parts of the Himalayan region could now be living in the path of potential disasters, a new study suggests.Researchers found that the amount of built-up land in high-risk zones in northern Nepal, parts of south-eastern Tibet and a corner of India's Uttarakhand had grown by about 45% between 2016 and 2023.In areas particularly threatened by flooding from glacial lakes, development increased even faster, rising by almost 78% over the same period, according to the peer-reviewed study published in Scientific Reports.