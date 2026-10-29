BJP MP demands Bharat Ratna for Modi

08:46

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his dedication and unconditional service to the nation.



He made the remarks in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated a 76-painting exhibition themed on Mann Ki Baat dedicated to the prime minister's 25 years of public service.



"In recognition of his dedication and unconditional service to Bharat, I believe Narendra Modi deserves the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna," Sahney said.



Sahney, with six other Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs, had switched sides in April and joined the BJP.