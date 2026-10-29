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Bihar Museum 9th globally, 1st in Asia

Thu, 29 October 2026
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11:16
Patrons inside the Bihar Museum. Photo: Rediff.com
Patrons inside the Bihar Museum. Photo: Rediff.com
One of the world's top museums is right here in our country -- in Patna. The Bihar Museum, not even a decade old has beaten the 233 years old Louvre in Paris and 156 year old Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in the Worth A Journey list of 100 best places of 2026.

The museum in the heart of Patna city has stood out for its excellent layout, displays and unique artefacts from the time of its inauguration on Gandhi Jayanti in 2017. 

Its spacious galleries are dedicated to the Mauryan, Pala, Gupta periods while its prized possession is Yakshi, called the 'Indian Mona Lisa', a sandstone statue of a beautiful, heavily bejeweled woman crafted 2,300 years ago.

Her nose is chipped and arm is broken, but she is glorious -- and can you imagine that she was found submerged in  the Ganga by a dhobi. She lay facedown for years, the pedestal on which she stands, being used as a platform by washermen to wash clothes!

The museum also has a smart Instagram account which gives you great info like what all to see if you have just an hour -- and the new exhibitions and events that are being hosted at the museum.

If you happen to be in Patna soon, you can explore the works of Madhvi Parekh and Manu Parekh brought to life through embroidery on display right now -- and of course, Yakshi the beauty is not to be missed for anything!

Read more about the Bihar Museum here:

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