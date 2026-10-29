Asci Report Flags Misleading Promises On Weight Loss, Anti-Ageing

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Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Petr Kratochvil/Wikimedia Commons





Of these, 29 advertisers did not contest the findings. Meanwhile, 31 advertisers contested the findings but failed to provide adequate substantiation for their advertising claims.





'Weight management emerged as a prominent theme, followed by skincare and anti-ageing claims, respiratory health, and claims that edged into the treatment of specific diseases,' the report said.



Most ads featured promises tied to specific deadlines, dramatic visuals, and claims that the products were safer alternatives to established therapies, creating unrealistic expectations among viewers. Beyond weight management and skincare, visual representations of 'cleaner lungs' emerged as another area of concern.



Brands positioned themselves as solutions for respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sometimes implying that they could reverse the effects of pollution and smoking.







evidence that the finished formulation delivered the advertised results.



"Consumers turn to nutraceuticals in good faith, often seeking solutions for concerns that directly affect their health and wellbeing," Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of Asci, said.





The report was based on a suo motu probe conducted by the regulator amid recurring concerns about the substantiation of health and wellness claims made for nutraceutical products. It also highlighted the blurring of lines between wellness products and clinically prescribed medicines.

-- Anushka Bhardwaj, Business Standard "As the category grows, it is important that the strength of advertising claims matches the evidence available, so consumers can make informed decisions, and trust is not compromised by promises that go beyond proof," she added.The report was based on aprobe conducted by the regulator amid recurring concerns about the substantiation of health and wellness claims made for nutraceutical products. It also highlighted the blurring of lines between wellness products and clinically prescribed medicines. In some cases, ingredient-level research was used to substantiate product-level claims, without robustevidence that the finished formulation delivered the advertised results."Consumers turn to nutraceuticals in good faith, often seeking solutions for concerns that directly affect their health and wellbeing," Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of Asci, said.

'Lose 6 kg in 60 days', 'your skin, but seven years younger', 'reverse asthma or polycystic ovarian disease', and '300% stronger skin defence against ultraviolet damage' are among the brand claims examined and flagged as misleading by the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci).The advertising regulator's report,, released on Wednesday, examined 61 advertisements between July and September.The investigation into 60 ads was complete, and all were found to be in violation of the Asci Code.