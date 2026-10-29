Are Janhvi-Shikhar getting married this year?

Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the latest Koffee With Karan along with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan and made some candid confessions.





When Karan Johar asked Janhvi if she was comfortable talking about her personal life, the actor confirmed that she is dating Shikhar Pahariya.





Calling him a "consistent" partner, Janhvi revealed how Shikhar supported her after her mother Sridevi passed away.





“I think he was studying in London, he took like half a semester off. He came to Bombay. He used to stay in town with his dad then, and he moved to his friend’s house in Juhu for like a month. Not that I was seeing him every day or anything like that, but later on I just found out that he was like, no, in case she needs me, I just want to be around.”





When asked if marriage was on the cards, Janhvi revealed she has no immediate plans. "Not for another 2-3 years for sure," she clarified.