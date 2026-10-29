Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Are Janhvi-Shikhar getting married this year?

Thu, 29 October 2026
Share:
12:04
Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor. Photograph: ANI Photo
Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor. Photograph: ANI Photo
Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the latest Koffee With Karan along with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan and made some candid confessions.

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi if she was comfortable talking about her personal life, the actor confirmed that she is dating Shikhar Pahariya.

Calling him a "consistent" partner, Janhvi revealed how Shikhar supported her after her mother Sridevi passed away.

“I think he was studying in London, he took like half a semester off. He came to Bombay. He used to stay in town with his dad then, and he moved to his friend’s house in Juhu for like a month. Not that I was seeing him every day or anything like that, but later on I just found out that he was like, no, in case she needs me, I just want to be around.”

When asked if marriage was on the cards, Janhvi revealed she has no immediate plans. "Not for another 2-3 years for sure," she clarified.

-REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Absurd, irresponsible! Aaditya on Maha CM's floating hoardings plan
LIVE! Absurd, irresponsible! Aaditya on Maha CM's floating hoardings plan

In blow to BJP in Fadnavis bastion, Cong wins Nagpur MLC seat
In blow to BJP in Fadnavis bastion, Cong wins Nagpur MLC seat

The Congress candidate's victory in the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency marks a significant upset for the BJP in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1
MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1

The NDA alliance secured 16 out of 28 legislative council seats across four states, while the Congress managed to win only one seat. The Samajwadi Party made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, and the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account...

I am 'proud Dimagi Naxal', says Naseeruddin Shah; Rijiju reacts
I am 'proud Dimagi Naxal', says Naseeruddin Shah; Rijiju reacts

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has vocally criticised the central government, expressing solidarity with protesting Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits
Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits

'The shooters have no idea who hired them, who their target is until the last moment and have little idea of being used as utility and disposable items.'