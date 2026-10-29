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Apple's touchscreen MacBook is here!

Thu, 29 October 2026
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16:14
Kind courtesy apple.com
Kind courtesy apple.com
Apple has finally unveiled its first Mac Book Pro with touchscreen. 

The new 14-inch and 16-inch Apple Mac Book Pro, to be launched on November 6, offers a tandem PROLED XDR display that can be 2,000 nits, 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The touch screen offers gesture support when using the Mac Book's keyboard and touchpad.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max chips also come bundled in the laptops. 

The laptops can have up to 128GB of memory, and 16TB storage. The new laptops will have the Dynamic Island, six-speakers with Dolby Atmos and 3x Thunderbolt 5 ports. 

They will connect to up to 4 external displays depending on the laptop. The laptops can stay up to 24 hours without charging.

The new Mac Book Pro can be bought on pre-order in India. The new 14-inch Macbook Pro starts at Rs 3,49,900 for the 14-inch model and Rs 4,09,900 for the 16-inch version in India. 

Monthly instalments start at Rs 30,384 and Rs 35,828, respectively, with applicable offers. These models will be available from November 9, 2026. A fully configured 16-inch model costs Rs 18,77,600.

With the latest announcement, new CEO John Ternus has hit the road running. The touchscreen MacBook follows iPhone Duo and HomeView home hub have all come in his two-month tenure, and will show whether Apple is still at the top of its game.

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