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The new foldable iPhone Duo is on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Early Wednesday morning, approximately 250 employees of online marketplace giant Amazon work up to shocking emails/texts; they had lost their jobs.

The reason cited was ‘a thorough review of our structure.’

A Reuters report says Amazon confirmed the layoffs. ‘We've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles. It will operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap.

Amazon also announced five new Alexa-powered devices, including a redesigned Echo Show 16 smart display, an Alexa Photo Frame and the Echo Time bedside clock. These devices were developed by the company’s devices unit. The employees who lost their jobs belonged to the devices and services units.

Earlier this month, Amazon laid off about 1,000 employees in its core retail division.

Meanwhile, the company, is expected to invest as much as $220 billion in AI this year.



-- REDIFF BUSINESS