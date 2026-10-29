Absurd, irresponsible! Aaditya on Maha CM's floating hoardings plan

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and stop the proposed floating hoardings along Mumbai's waterfront, calling the move irresponsible and warning that it would spoil the city's appearance.In a letter dated October 28, a copy of which he shared on X on Thursday, Thackeray said pollution and the lack of effective measures to tackle it had already made the sea barely visible from several parts of Mumbai, even from a short distance inland."Sadly, with this absurd decision to support a cartel of hoarding contractors, whatever can be seen, will be advertisements pasted in the faces of citizens, who are already bearing the brunt of the rampant pollution on land," the former minister said.The Mumbai Maritime Board has decided to permit advertisements on barges along prominent stretches of the city's waterfront.Thackeray also called for a comprehensive hoarding policy to regulate LED displays that cause inconvenience to residents at night and keep the number of hoardings across the city in check."Aesthetics over cartels must be the norm," he said, accusing the government of putting the interests of contractors ahead of Mumbai's visual appeal.Urging Fadnavis to step in, Thackeray said the decision was "highly irresponsible, possibly corrupt" and would damage the city's aesthetics.