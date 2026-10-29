Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Absurd, irresponsible! Aaditya on Maha CM's floating hoardings plan

Thu, 29 October 2026
Share:
12:25
AI-generated image
AI-generated image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and stop the proposed floating hoardings along Mumbai's waterfront, calling the move irresponsible and warning that it would spoil the city's appearance.

In a letter dated October 28, a copy of which he shared on X on Thursday, Thackeray said pollution and the lack of effective measures to tackle it had already made the sea barely visible from several parts of Mumbai, even from a short distance inland.

"Sadly, with this absurd decision to support a cartel of hoarding contractors, whatever can be seen, will be advertisements pasted in the faces of citizens, who are already bearing the brunt of the rampant pollution on land," the former minister said.

The Mumbai Maritime Board has decided to permit advertisements on barges along prominent stretches of the city's waterfront.

Thackeray also called for a comprehensive hoarding policy to regulate LED displays that cause inconvenience to residents at night and keep the number of hoardings across the city in check.

"Aesthetics over cartels must be the norm," he said, accusing the government of putting the interests of contractors ahead of Mumbai's visual appeal.

Urging Fadnavis to step in, Thackeray said the decision was "highly irresponsible, possibly corrupt" and would damage the city's aesthetics.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Absurd, irresponsible! Aaditya on Maha CM's floating hoardings plan
LIVE! Absurd, irresponsible! Aaditya on Maha CM's floating hoardings plan

In blow to BJP in Fadnavis bastion, Cong wins Nagpur MLC seat
In blow to BJP in Fadnavis bastion, Cong wins Nagpur MLC seat

The Congress candidate's victory in the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency marks a significant upset for the BJP in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1
MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1

The NDA alliance secured 16 out of 28 legislative council seats across four states, while the Congress managed to win only one seat. The Samajwadi Party made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, and the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account...

I am 'proud Dimagi Naxal', says Naseeruddin Shah; Rijiju reacts
I am 'proud Dimagi Naxal', says Naseeruddin Shah; Rijiju reacts

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has vocally criticised the central government, expressing solidarity with protesting Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits
Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits

'The shooters have no idea who hired them, who their target is until the last moment and have little idea of being used as utility and disposable items.'