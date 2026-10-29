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A global anti-right backlash

Thu, 29 October 2026
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After years of gloom in the shadow of Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Jair Bolsonaro, and others of their ilk, progressives and liberals around the world are finding cause to celebrate. On Monday, Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defeated the far-right challenger, Flávio Bolsonaro, in his country's Presidential runoff. Between Lula's victory and events earlier this year in Hungary, where the long-ruling nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was ousted in elections, the White House has lost two hugely symbolic allies in its broader right-wing global culture war. 

No clear winner has yet emerged in the Israeli election, in which Trump had endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and which saw a historic turnout of Arab voters. And the U.S. President may be humbled further in next week's midterms, as Democrats eye taking both the House and the Senate.

At the same time, protests have broken out across the world. People have taken to the streets in India, France, Belgium, Spain, Albania, and Italy; among their demands are access to affordable housing, job opportunities for young people, relief from the cost of living, and greater investment in schools. "There's no simple narrative bringing together all the separate uprisings," Ishaan Tharoor writes. But across the world, on the streets and at the ballot box, the right-wing movement is facing a backlash. Read Tharoor's latest column here.

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