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6 Indian seafarers stranded at Karachi port are safe: Govt source

Thu, 29 October 2026
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All six Indian seafarers stranded at Karachi port aboard a general cargo ship are safe, and formalities have been initiated for the embarkation of the six relief crew members onto the ship, a senior government officer said on Thursday.

According to reports, six Indian seafarers, including Vineet Kishor Mishra, aboard ship 'KEVER', have been stranded in Karachi following a dispute between the ship owners and the port authorities.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

The official told PTI that the vessel is safely alongside at Berth No. 21, West Wharf, Karachi Port.

They said the vessel owners are awaiting formal embarkation clearance from the port authorities.

"The manning agency has submitted the requisite request for the embarkation of six relief seafarers, who are fully processed and ready to board upon receipt of clearance.

"The relievers are already in the hotel in Pakistan," he said.

The official also said that round-the-clock coordination is being maintained with the vessel owners and crew members.

"The matter is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided immediately upon receipt of any progress from the authorities," he said.

The official said the letters were already written to all stakeholders, including the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, with a copy to the PAI division of MEA.

"The seafarer is safe, and the embarkation of the six relief crew members is pending formal clearance from the Port Authorities," he said.

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