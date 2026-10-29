13 killed as Russian drone hits Ukraine train platform

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-- REDIFF NEWS

At least 13 people were killed and 10 others injured after a Russian jet-powered drone struck two trains at a station in central Ukraine on Thursday, officials said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a "horrific attack" in a post on X, saying passenger trains in Dnipro had been hit."A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Ten more people were injured. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene."Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating? This is precisely why Ukraine has always said that just and decisive action by America and Europe is needed in response to Russian escalation - sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues. It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7. I thank everyone who is ready to help in this way," Zelenskyy posted on X.