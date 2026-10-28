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Zubeen Garg's family seeks Assam Guv's intervention for speedy trial

Wed, 28 October 2026
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23:18
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Family members of Zubeen Garg on Wednesday urged Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to ensure effective prosecution, oppose bail applications of the accused and expedite the trial in the singer's death case.

Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palme Borthakur, met the governor at Lok Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea. He had travelled to the Southeast Asian country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

In the memorandum, the family said that while the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the investigating agency had filed its charge sheet, the case had entered a crucial stage of judicial proceedings requiring sustained commitment and prompt legal action.

The recent grant of bail by the Gauhati High Court to two accused had caused "considerable anguish and apprehension" within the family, it said.

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