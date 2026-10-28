You are over 75, take rest: Suvendu advises Mamata

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday advised TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to take rest at home and stay away from electoral politics while reviving the murder case of his former aide Chandranath Rath and questioning who had paid the alleged Rs 2-crore 'supari', apparently pointing fingers at the TMC leadership.Adhikari made the remarks after the swearing-in ceremony in the Assembly of Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, and Shakharav Sarkar, who took oath as BJP MLAs following their victories in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls earlier this month.Defending his decision to retain Bhabanipur in south Kolkata and vacate Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari said he had denied Banerjee another opportunity to contest a by-election, adding that she should now step away from electoral politics."Had I vacated Bhabanipur, the person I had defeated twice would have got another opportunity to contest an election. I did not want to give her that opportunity. I had trounced her in Bhabanipur, and I would urge her not to contest elections any more. You have already crossed 75 years of age. There is no need to enter the electoral fray any further. You should take rest at home," Adhikari said.Adhikari also sought to reassure people in Nandigram who, he said, had been upset with him for leaving the constituency, asserting that he would fulfil his commitments to them through the newly elected MLA."The people of Nandigram were upset with me for leaving the constituency, but I have explained my decision to them. I had to leave Nandigram for this reason. The people have now elected Hasirani Rath with a margin of 1.22 lakh votes. I will fulfil my promise to them through her," he said.Turning to the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, barely days after the BJP came to power in the state, Adhikari alleged that his former aide was killed because of his association with him."Chandranath was murdered simply because he was my aide. The CBI has arrested seven people, including the shooters and contract killers. What remains to be established is where the Rs 2 crore 'supari' for the contract killing came from. Was it Camac Street, Kalighat or Diamond Harbour? Once that is known, the investigation will be complete," he said.He was apparently referring to Camac Street, associated with the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office, Kalighat, where Mamata Banerjee resides, and Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee.The allegations regarding the source of the money and the identity of those who commissioned the killing remain to be established through the investigation.'Supari' is a code word for a contract killing or a hired hit job.The twin bypoll victories offered the BJP an opportunity to project its expanding electoral reach beyond its traditional support base, with a record-margin win in Nandigram and a breakthrough in Muslim-majority Rejinagar.The results marked the first major electoral test for the BJP government barely five months after it ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.Adhikari claimed the opposition had failed to mount an effective challenge in either constituency, saying its campaign had collapsed in Nandigram even before polling and its candidate in Rejinagar had forfeited the security deposit."In Nandigram, the opposition had fled the battlefield even before the elections. In Rejinagar, it could not even save its deposit," he said.The BJP's victory in Rejinagar, where Muslims account for a substantial majority of the electorate, formed the centrepiece of Adhikari's argument that his party's electoral appeal was extending beyond its traditional support base.Rejecting the charge that the BJP was communal and hostile to minorities, he cited the alleged support of Muslim women beneficiaries of the Annapurna scheme."Many people have built their politics by branding the BJP a communal party. In Rejinagar, 70,000 women have benefited from the Annapurna scheme, of whom 35,000 belong to minority families," he said."Rejinagar has 300 booths, of which 200 are in minority-dominated areas. Yet, our candidate Shakharav Sarkar won the seat by a margin of 75,000 votes," he said.Adhikari argued that the result demonstrated that welfare benefits and development, rather than religious identity, were shaping electoral choices."We are Hindus, we are Sanatanis, and we wear the 'tilak' on our foreheads. But when it comes to running a government, the BJP gives priority to people's needs," he said.