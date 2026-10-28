Will Trump-Xi-Putin Meet On Ukraine?

10:56

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Vladimir Putin wants Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet with him on the rim of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen next month and discuss an end to the Ukraine war.



Russia is bleeding and Vladimir Vladimirovich knows it will be tough for Moscow to sustain the war which enters its fifth year in February.



Trump told reporters last week that he is game to meet the Chinese and Russian leaders though Xi --who previously indicated his willingness to bail his buddy Vladimir out of trouble -- is mum about such a Ukraine conference.



His reluctance may be linked to Trump's wanting to move the compass of such a meeting from Ukraine to nuclear arms limitation talks.



A discussion about nuclear limitation talks doesn't play well with Beijing, which is expanding its nuclear arsenal even though it is currently no match for the number of atomic weapons accumulated by the United States and Russia.



Xi would not want to sign up to anything that caps China's nuclear weapons, which is why he has so far ignored Putin's call for a tripartite conference on Ukraine.



When Xi and Trump met last month the US statement mentioned arms control and why Washington, Moscow and Beijing should discuss limiting nuclear weapons. That didn't find any mention in the Chinese readout of the White House meeting.



Xi will watch if Trump pushes for a nuclear arms discussion in Shenzen or if the notoriously inconsistent American leader will be persuaded by Putin to limit the chit-chat to Ukraine.



-- REDIFF NEWS