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Radhika Apte, Photo Courtesy, @netflix_in/Instagram





Radhika Apte seems to have stirred up a controversy.

In an interview to India Today, Radhika said North Indian actresses are getting roles in South Indian films only because of their fair skin.

‘In my perception — and I could be wrong — but north Indian actresses are cast in south films because they are fairer,’ said Radhika.

Admitting that she was ‘not fair’, Radhika added, ‘Why wouldn’t you cast South Indian actresses in South Indian films, instead of getting North Indian actresses? And here (in Bollywood), they want foreigners!

‘South Indian actresses are beautiful and talented. They know the language very well and are excellent performers. I feel they should get cast rather than actresses coming from Bombay who can’t even speak a word of Southern languages and later, their voice is dubbed in the film. I wasn’t in much favour for that.’

Radhika was promoting her latest Netflix series Akka, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, when she spoke of the issue.





--REDIFF MOVIES