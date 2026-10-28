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Why 'Fauzi' teaser has roiled emotions

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Image Credit: @bosechandrakumar/ Instagram
Image Credit: @bosechandrakumar/ Instagram
Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew has objected to the teaser of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi. He has alleged that it distorts historical facts, and urged the filmmakers to withdraw it and release a revised version. 

In a social media post, Bose said that "mixing fiction with history is a crime", calling on director Hanu Raghavapudi and the film's production team to ensure that "historical events and personalities are not misrepresented".

But he is not the only one to be offended by it.

After the movie's teaser dramatising an interaction between Netaji and German dictator Adolf Hitler released on October 23 on Prabhas's 47th birthday, controversy erupted.

The narrative introduces Prabhas's fictional character as a rebel soldier fighting British rule. Chandra Bose's objection centres on the portrayal of a real historical figure endorsing a fictional character.

While some viewers have questioned the depiction of Netaji, others have defended the filmmakers' creative freedom, arguing that the film is a work of fiction.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi also features Imanvi and Anupam Kher. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2027. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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