Why Alia Didn't Accompany Ranbir To The Ramayana LA premiere

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Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ishan Mehra and Tina Razdan; Photo Courtesy: @thefirsthousegoa/Instagram





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While Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his movie,in Los Angeles, his wife Alia Bhatt is enjoying a quick break with mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor in Goa.Accompanying them are her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt with fiancée Ishan Mehra and aunt Tina Razdan.The family stayed at The First House, a plush Portuguese-styled home in Goa, which has 10 bedrooms and is spread across two acres of land.This isn't the first time Alia is visiting this property; she had visited with Ranbir in 2020.Goa seems to be a favourite destination with Alia; she had shot the beautiful 2016 film with Shah Rukh Khan,, there.