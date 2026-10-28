Why Aahana Will Stay Away From Diwali Parties This Year

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Earlier this month Aahana Kumra shared that she had a ligament tear and has been healing. And thanks to that, the actress will have to stay away from Bollywood’s Diwali parties this year.





'With the festive season upon us, a heartfelt thank you to all the publications, journalists and friends for the lovely invitations. As tempting as it is to join in all the festivities, my recent surgery means this Diwali will be a quieter one, spent healing and cherishing time with friends and family,’ she announced on Instagram.





'Sometimes, the Almighty has other plans, and it’s important to listen to your body. One day and one festive celebration at a time! Grateful for all the love. Wishing everyone a beautiful festive season!’