10:26

@Iran_in_India posts: "Members of Iran's Parliament visited the iconic Taj Mahal, a timeless masterpiece reflecting the rich artistic heritage of India and the centuries-old cultural dialogue between Iran and India.



From Persian-inspired gardens and calligraphy to India's remarkable craftsmanship and architectural traditions, the Taj Mahal stands as a symbol of how civilizations enrich one another.



As Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri beautifully evoked in 'The Traveler', the Taj Mahal reflected in the Yamuna becomes a moment where art, life, and eternity meet.



A shared civilizational heritage, connecting our peoples across generations."