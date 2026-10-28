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'Where art, life, and eternity meet'

Wed, 28 October 2026
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10:26
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@Iran_in_India posts: "Members of Iran's Parliament visited the iconic Taj Mahal, a timeless masterpiece reflecting the rich artistic heritage of India and the centuries-old cultural dialogue between Iran and India.

From Persian-inspired gardens and calligraphy to India's remarkable craftsmanship and architectural traditions, the Taj Mahal stands as a symbol of how civilizations enrich one another.

As Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri beautifully evoked in 'The Traveler', the Taj Mahal reflected in the Yamuna becomes a moment where art, life, and eternity meet.

A shared civilizational heritage, connecting our peoples across generations."

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