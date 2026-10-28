Were Taylor Swift's Wedding Decorations Burnt?

IMAGE: Workers at Madison Square Garden, ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters/ Rediff Archives
So what happened to Taylor Swift's elaborate wedding decorations right after the big day on July 3?
They were burnt!
Taylor and Travis Kelce's reported $30 million wedding, held at New York City's Madison Square Garden, were burnt according to the Daily Mail
. The unnamed source claimed that workers destroyed the decorations to prevent them from being stolen, auctioned or resold.
The structures reportedly included artificial trees, Colosseum-inspired walls and a 35-foot faux greenhouse.
The report added that Swift herself did not give the direct order.
-- REDIFF MOVIES