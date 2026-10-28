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Were Taylor Swift's Wedding Decorations Burnt?

Wed, 28 October 2026
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IMAGE: Workers at Madison Square Garden, ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters/ Rediff Archives
IMAGE: Workers at Madison Square Garden, ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters/ Rediff Archives
So what happened to Taylor Swift's elaborate wedding decorations right after the big day on July 3?

They were burnt! 

Taylor and Travis Kelce's reported $30 million wedding, held at New York City's Madison Square Garden, were burnt according to the Daily Mail. The unnamed source claimed that workers destroyed the decorations to prevent them from being stolen, auctioned or resold.

The structures reportedly included artificial trees, Colosseum-inspired walls and a 35-foot faux greenhouse.

The report added that Swift herself did not give the direct order.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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