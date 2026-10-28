Were Taylor Swift's Wedding Decorations Burnt?

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IMAGE: Workers at Madison Square Garden, ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters/ Rediff Archives





-- REDIFF MOVIES

So what happened to Taylor Swift's elaborate wedding decorations right after the big day on July 3?They were burnt!Taylor and Travis Kelce's reported $30 million wedding, held at New York City's Madison Square Garden, were burnt according to the. The unnamed source claimed that workers destroyed the decorations to prevent them from being stolen, auctioned or resold.The structures reportedly included artificial trees, Colosseum-inspired walls and a 35-foot faux greenhouse.The report added that Swift herself did not give the direct order.