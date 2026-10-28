We worked wonders: Netanyahu as coalition heads for win

16:36

Mounting a podium at Likud election headquarters as initial vote tallies began rolling in, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his party's supremacy in the Israeli parliament, launching directly into a celebratory speech that wove military achievements, harsh attacks on political rivals, and an urgent appeal to form a nationalist government.



"Thank you very much, members of the Likud," Netanyahu began, thanking the activists and campaign workers who gathered after the polls closed. "Through courageous decisions, together with the public in Israel that stood firm, and thanks to our heroic soldiers, we worked wonders that changed the face of the Middle East."



The incumbent Prime Minister immediately pivoted to recount the recent high-profile military actions that defined his campaign, presenting a detailed inventory of regional operations and strategic strikes.



"We eliminated Deif, Haniyeh, Sinwar, Nasrallah, Khamenei," Netanyahu stated to loud applause. "We established security zones deep within the territory of Gaza, in Lebanon, in Syria. We removed from ourselves an immediate existential threat--the danger of immediate destruction. We struck the Iranian regime; we brought it to the brink of ruin. Iran is weaker than ever; Israel is stronger than ever. Thanks to you, thanks to our heroic soldiers, thanks to our steadfast people, and thanks to the courageous decisions we made."