Video shows stray dog carrying away newborn in Jharkhand hospital

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
A video purportedly showing a stray dog carrying a newborn at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) premises in Palamu, Jharkhand, has gone viral on social media.
The Palamu district administration on October 27, Tuesday, attempted to trace the newborn.
The deputy commissioner of police Dilip Pratap Singh Sekhawat told reporters that a district administration team led by the DC and SP along with the sub-divisional magistrate conducted a search on the premises for the newborn, including the vicinity of the post-mortem house and nearby shrubbery.
It subsequently came to light that a woman who had undergone an abortion at a private nursing home nearby had abandoned the eight-month-old foetus in the premises of the MMCH.
-- REDIFF NEWS