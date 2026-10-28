Video shows stray dog carrying away newborn in Jharkhand hospital

12:09

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay





The Palamu district administration on October 27, Tuesday, attempted to trace the newborn.



The deputy commissioner of police Dilip Pratap Singh Sekhawat told reporters that a district administration team led by the DC and SP along with the sub-divisional magistrate conducted a search on the premises for the newborn, including the vicinity of the post-mortem house and nearby shrubbery.



It subsequently came to light that a woman who had undergone an abortion at a private nursing home nearby had abandoned the eight-month-old foetus in the premises of the MMCH.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A video purportedly showing a stray dog carrying a newborn at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) premises in Palamu, Jharkhand, has gone viral on social media.