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Very severe cyclone Arnab crosses Andhra coast

Wed, 28 October 2026
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10:55
Boats anchored at Chilika Lake
Boats anchored at Chilika Lake
Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on Wednesday morning as a very severe cyclonic storm before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met department confirmed that the landfall process had been completed, with the weather system moving entirely over land. Wind speeds during the crossing reached 135 kmph, while gusts touched 150 kmph.

According to the IMD, the cyclone crossed the coast southwest of Yanam, near latitude 16.45°N and longitude 81.90°E. The landfall location was around 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada.

The storm left several areas battered, uprooting trees and electric poles and triggering power outages. Restoration work is underway, with police personnel and government officials clearing fallen trees and debris to reopen major roads and restore essential services.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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