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'UP's Operation Langda mostly targets Muslim suspects'

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Representational image generated using AI
Representational image generated using AI
Police in Uttar Pradesh 'have shot hundreds of suspects' in near-identical encounters, often targeting Muslims accused of cow smuggling, the Associated Press reports following an investigation.

Washington, DC-based think tank Center for the Study of Organized Hate's record of almost 650 cases of suspects accused of cow smuggling who have been shot and injured by the UP police over the last six years.

Associated Press, with which the center shared its findings exclusively, independently reviewed a sample of more than 200 cases to conclude that an overwhelming majority involved Muslims.

AP reports that in case after case the suspects were shot at the same part of the body -- mostly below the knee -- giving rise to the moniker 'Operation Langda'.

Senior UP police official Amitabh Yash told AP that the police in the state have killed and injured far fewer suspects, per capita, than the US police, reports the agency.

However, he added, 'The police must be questioned for every action they take. Every action is open to scrutiny, whether it is a death or an injury. In the last year, there has been no reason to punish any police officer for inappropriate use of force.'

-- Rediff News

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