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UP man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old

Wed, 28 October 2026
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14:55
Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
A special court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced Sande Sagar alias Sunil to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy in March 2025, a government lawyer said Wednesday.

District and Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Court Judge Neelanjana pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000, directing that the entire amount be paid to the victim, Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Bharti said.

The incident occurred on March 7, 2025, when the boy who had gone to collect 'prasad' near the Khatu Shyam temple in the Usawan police station area at around 8 pm was lured by Sagar with the promise of money and chocolate.

He then took the boy to an abandoned structure and sexually assaulted him.

A case was registered at Usawan police station on March 8, 2025, following the mother's complaint. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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