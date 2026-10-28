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UAE president honours Captain Machchhar, flydubai crew

Wed, 28 October 2026
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The UAE has honoured Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and his fellow flydubai crew members for their role in protecting passengers during an attempted mid-air attack on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew in recognition of their courage and efforts to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

The medals were presented by Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at a presidential reception. He praised the crew for their actions and sense of responsibility, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 30 aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying more than 170 people from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe kept in the cockpit for emergencies. The assault left the Indian captain seriously injured, while the aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. The reason behind the attack remains unknown.

Israeli officials identified the co-pilot as an Omani national. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, drawing on what was described as the last of his strength. He was reportedly lying on the floor, covered in blood, when he released the door lock.

His actions gave passengers and crew members the opportunity to overpower the co-pilot. Two other flydubai pilots who happened to be on board then helped bring the situation under control, and the aircraft was safely landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot was taken into custody. Machchhar received initial treatment at a hospital in Tabuk before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further medical care.

The UAE's decision to honour the crew recognises their response during a critical situation that could have put the lives of more than 170 people at risk.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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