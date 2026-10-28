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Two-year-old boy dies of malnutrition in Keralam

Wed, 28 October 2026
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14:15
A child has his breakfast at a camp; image used only for representation; Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
A child has his breakfast at a camp; image used only for representation; Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
Several attempts to save a two-year-old boy along with his siblings from their home in Haripad in Alapuzzha district failed leading to death of a two-year-old boy, as the parents resisted, said Keralam Women and Child Development Minister Bindhu Krishna in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replyng to CPI MLA P Prasad during the question hour Krishna said that officials attempted multiple times to take the children from their home before one of the child allegedly breathed his last due to severe malnutrition on October 19.

The Integrated Child Development Services officials had shifted the children to a rehabilitation home. However, the parents brought the children back during their vacation. The second attempt to shift the family to Gandhibhavan, a rescue home under Kollam district, also failed as mother threatened to commit suicide and brought back the children.

The boy weighed only 7.6 kg and was reportedly suffering from severe anaemia and severe malnutrition. The government has drawn up steps to prevent such incidents. It has also directed different departments to work together to identify children at risk.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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