Trump okays Bolsonaro's US entry after Brazil loss: Reports

09:19

Brazilian news outlet Bahia Notícias, citing sources familiar with the operation, reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved in facilitating Bolsonaro's departure.





CNN reported that it remained unclear whether Trump and Bolsonaro had spoken directly by phone before the senator left Brazil.

The departure followed an order by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes directing Bolsonaro to surrender his passports within 24 hours.





According to CNN, Bolsonaro had denied intending to flee the country in a video posted on Instagram on Monday.

CNN reported that the senator is under investigation by Brazil's highest court over alleged corruption, money laundering and currency evasion. The investigations include allegations linked to online betting platforms and the financing of a biopic about his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.





Flávio Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing. CNN reported that no arrest warrant had been issued against him at the time of his departure.

United States President Donald Trump approved allowing Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to enter the United States following his defeat in Brazil's presidential election, a Trump adviser told, while Brazilian news site,reported that Washington, DC would grant visas to the senator and his family.According to, Trump administration officials were aware on Monday that Bolsonaro had approximately 24 hours to surrender his passport under a Brazilian Supreme Court order and made clear that he would be allowed to enter the United States.Two US officials toldthat visas were being issued to Bolsonaro and his family. Brazilian news outlet, citing information confirmed by a White House official to Folha de S Paulo on Tuesday, also reported that the US government was aware of the senator's trip and would grant visas to the family.According to people close to the Bolsonaro family, the senator arrived in the United States at around 4.20 pm, accompanied by his wife, Fernanda, and their two daughters. His departure came two days after he lost the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.Meanwhile, Brazilian President Lula criticised Bolsonaro's reported departure while addressing supporters outside the Palácio da Alvorada on Tuesday, during celebrations marking his 81st birthday.