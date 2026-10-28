Trump again claims credit for ending India-Pak war

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-- REDIFF NEWS

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan military conflict, saying he threatened to impose 250 per cent tariffs on both countries to prevent the fighting from escalating.Speaking at a midterm election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday (local time), Trump said trade measures had helped him end five of the eight wars he claims to have resolved, citing the India-Pakistan conflict as an example."I ended eight wars, but five of them were ended by the use of trade, like India and Pakistan," he told the gathering.Trump's remarks came amid his criticism of the selection of Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay for the Nobel Peace Prize. Referring to her, he said she was a "woman that nobody ever heard of".Recalling the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, Trump said he had spoken to the prime ministers of both countries and warned them of serious economic consequences if the hostilities continued."I called up two great prime ministers. I said, 'Look, here's the story: If you go to war -- they already shot down 11 planes, 11 planes, but they were in the midst, they were a week and a half in. Would you agree, Ted, that war was raging? And they're nuclear powers, it would have been terrible," he said.