TN jailbreak: 15 out of 17 prisoners captured

12:20

Police with the prisoners who were captured

Two more of the 17 prisoners who escaped from Theni Jail in Tamil Nadu have been apprehended by police. So far, 15 prisoners have been arrested, and search operations continue for the remaining 2 escapees, says the South Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari.



The Tamil Nadu prison department has authorised its personnel to use firearms, if necessary, to prevent jailbreaks and deal with security threats following the escape of 17 inmates from a prison in Theni district, police sources said on Wednesday.



Director General of Police (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the directive, allowing prison guards to use their weapons depending on the circumstances to prevent escapes and control other untoward incidents, the sources said.



The decision follows Monday night's jailbreak at the district jail in Thekkampatti, where 17 undertrial prisoners escaped after allegedly faking a medical emergency and assaulting prison guards.



As part of the tightened security measures, armed personnel will be deployed at watchtowers across 125 prisons in the state to strengthen surveillance, the sources said.



The department has also made it clear that guards can use firearms if inmates attempt to flee, depending on the situation.



The jailbreak triggered a statewide security alert and prompted authorities to intensify efforts to track down the escapees. Of the 17 prisoners who fled, 13 have since been recaptured.