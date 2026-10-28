Tata Group being criminally destroyed: Rahul

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of allowing the Tata Group to be "criminally destroyed", alleging that business leaders were staying silent over the developments. He also vowed to ensure justice, saying those responsible would be held accountable.His remarks come amid a growing tussle over the leadership of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, which has reportedly created divisions among trustees and triggered differences at the board level.Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. The resolution was passed at a board meeting of the holding company on September 17.In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?"The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of treating Indian businesses as their personal property."Indian business is not Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's plaything," he said, adding, "You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes."There was no immediate response from the government or the Tata Group to Gandhi's allegations.