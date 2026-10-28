Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Tata Group being criminally destroyed: Rahul

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
10:18
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of allowing the Tata Group to be "criminally destroyed", alleging that business leaders were staying silent over the developments. He also vowed to ensure justice, saying those responsible would be held accountable.

His remarks come amid a growing tussle over the leadership of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, which has reportedly created divisions among trustees and triggered differences at the board level.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. The resolution was passed at a board meeting of the holding company on September 17.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?"

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of treating Indian businesses as their personal property.

"Indian business is not Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's plaything," he said, adding, "You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes."

There was no immediate response from the government or the Tata Group to Gandhi's allegations.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jio Platforms shares surge over 21%
LIVE! Jio Platforms shares surge over 21%

Cyclone Arnab makes landfall, heavy rains in Andhra
Cyclone Arnab makes landfall, heavy rains in Andhra

Cyclone Arnab remained stationary along the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday, with its landfall process expected to continue for several hours. Heavy rains and strong winds lashed multiple districts, leading to flooding and power...

Cyclone Arnab: No deaths in Andhra, restoration underway
Cyclone Arnab: No deaths in Andhra, restoration underway

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that no loss of life has been reported following Cyclone Arnab, attributing this success to the administration's advance precautionary measures. Officials have been directed to...

'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'
'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'

'The priority of the government should be to use agricultural production for human beings first, and only after that for biofuel and such things.'

Exit poll predict deadlock in Israel, with edge to Bibi
Exit poll predict deadlock in Israel, with edge to Bibi

Exit polls from Israel's parliamentary election indicate no clear winner, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party projected as the largest but his bloc falling short of a majority. The opposition bloc, led by Gadi Eisenkot,...