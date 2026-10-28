Taking down accounts won't make questions disappear: Dipke

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday hit out at the government's social media crackdown, arguing that removing Instagram accounts and posts would do little to address the concerns being raised by citizens.In a post on X, Dipke said the restrictions risked deepening public distrust rather than silencing dissent."The Instagram crackdown is not going to work! The government is taking down thousands of posts and accounts every day, but it seems to be missing a fundamental point. Instagram is just a platform where people are raising their questions. The reasons behind those questions exist far beyond social media, and taking down accounts won't make them disappear. If anything, this censorship risks creating even more distrust among the very people the government is supposed to answer to," he wrote.His remarks come amid growing scrutiny of content moderation policies, government takedown orders and freedom of expression on social media. Activists and political groups have raised concerns over the suspension of accounts and the blocking of content under provisions such as Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.Social media platforms, including Meta and X, have faced directions to restrict certain posts and accounts discussing issues such as youth unemployment, governance and public infrastructure.Activists have argued that online platforms provide a space for people to voice grievances rooted in everyday realities. They maintain that restricting such content does not resolve underlying concerns over paper leaks, job opportunities or institutional transparency.Meanwhile, on October 27, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the withholding of the Instagram handle @bring_back__ballot in India.The "Bring Back Ballot" initiative is associated with Mission Save Constitution and advocate Mehmood Pracha, its national convenor.