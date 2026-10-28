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Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to teenage girl's murder after 52 years

Wed, 28 October 2026
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The Netflix series on Ted Bundy
The Netflix series on Ted Bundy
Utah authorities have used advanced DNA technology to link serial killer Ted Bundy to the 1974 murder of Melissa Ann Smith, 17, whose body was discovered by hunters on October 27 that year. Smith, the daughter of a local police chief, had signs of rape and torture, reports the BBC.

In April, officials linked Bundy to the killing of another teenager, Laura Ann Aime, using evidence that later helped solve Smith's case.

Bundy, executed in 1989, had confessed to killing two other teenage girls in Utah and has been linked to at least 30 murders across the US.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Utah County Sgt Mike Reynolds said authorities were still investigating other Bundy cases. Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said advances in forensic technology offered hope of solving more cold cases.

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