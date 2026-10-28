Sensex declines 353 points dragged by Reliance, IT stocks

16:44

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by Reliance Industries, IT companies, rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.



The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 352.64 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 73,246.03, recovering most of its sharp intraday losses. During the day, it tumbled 995.1 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 72,603.57.



The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 50.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to end at 22,698.85.



Shares of Jio Platforms, the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company, made a blockbuster debut on Wednesday. The stock ended nearly 27 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 1,119, becoming the second most valuable domestic firm after Reliance Industries by market capitalisation. Jio Platforms commanded a market valuation of Rs 13 lakh crore.