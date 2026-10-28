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ScoutOP & Love's Bigg Boss 20 Controversy: What Relationship Experts Say About Boundaries

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar
Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar
The Bigg Boss 20 controversy involving ScoutOP and Lovepreet Gill intensified after their 'inappropriate massages' and reported closeness drew public attention, while ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi's arrival added another layer to the discussion about boundaries. 

Certified life and relationship coach Ayushi Mathur says labels such as 'brother' or 'sister' do not automatically justify conduct that makes a partner uncomfortable. 

Repeated physical closeness, secret conversations or behaving differently when a partner is absent may signal the need for reflection, says Mathur. 

Ultimately, loyalty involves more than avoiding infedilty. It also means respecting a partner's feelings, protecting emotional security and maintaining trust, even when they are not present. 

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