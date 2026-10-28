SC denies plea on drop-down OBC list in Census 2027

14:35

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A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to introduce a pre-loaded drop-down menu for OBC castes in the digital enumeration tools for Census 2027 instead of requiring individuals to manually enter their caste.



The petitioner's counsel said that the OBC Federation of India submitted that a drop-down menu may be added to the digital census that is being conducted.



The Supreme Court bench on October 28, Wednesday, said that the issue pertains to a policy decision and disposed of the petition while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the Registrar General and Census Commissioner.



The Registrar General of India (RGI) has decided to use an "open-ended question on caste" rather than a drop-down menu for the caste census to be conducted alongside the population enumeration phase of the Census.



-- REDIFF NEWS