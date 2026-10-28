SC closes live stream of case mentioning in CJI's court

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CJI Surya Kant. Image: ANI Photo

The live streaming of case mentioning in the court of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was closed by the Supreme Court on October 28, Wednesday.



This development comes after the CJI expressed displeasure after a lawyer mentioned a matter related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A circular was also issued by the apex court stating that no senior lawyer shall be permitted to make oral mention before any court with effect from November 2



Mentioning in the Supreme Court is a procedural mechanism where lawyers or parties-in-person orally or in writing request the CJI or a bench for an urgent hearing or early listing of a case.



Disapproving of lawyers making mentions without a comprehensible issue, the CJI had called it "the biggest nuisance" and said the practice "should stop completely".



-- REDIFF NEWS