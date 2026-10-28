Say no to multitasking!

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Risager/Wikimedia Commons

Should you be proud of your ability to multitask?



While multitasking might have increasingly become a fixture in modern life, especially the digital variety, WebMD says multitasking is not good for your brain because disruptions don't help it work better.



It might make you feel like you have superpowers but in reality, neuroscientists term it 'a constant cycle of interruption'.



The word, which is a computer term, is best suited to computers and not humans, because we don't have the skills to overlap tasks. Shifting to another task involves stopping one task to do the other and is actually 'switching' as per neuroscientists.



This is how WebMD explains it: 'For example, if you pause making dinner to answer the phone, it disrupts your working memory. Once you put down the knife, your brain shuts off the cognitive rules of recipe-following to activate new rules for talking to your mother. But the previous task's rules don't just disappear -- they linger, competing with the new ones'.



There are however some tasks that can be done together because the brain is not required for one, like the automatic folding of clothes while talking on the phone. But there aren't that many multitasks that qualify -- more often than not it is about doing two tasks badly.



What's the lesson here? Don't multitask. Your brain doesn't like it.