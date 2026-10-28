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Sarvam To Set Up AI Framework For Forces

Wed, 28 October 2026
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IMAGE: Bhairav personnel training in Nasirabad, Rajasthan, January 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: Bhairav personnel training in Nasirabad, Rajasthan, January 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Indian frontier model company Sarvam has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), ministry of defence, to set up an umbrella framework for artificial intelligence projects across the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. 

The framework also extends to the joint, tri-service, and integrated organisations under HQ IDS.

As part of the understanding, Sarvam will design, develop, and deploy AI applications for the operational, training and decision-support requirements of the three services, and provide follow-on technical support. 

Work under the MoU spans several projects across all three services, with HQ IDS facilitating the engagement.

The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will gain access to the same foundation models, agentic infrastructure, and geospatial and perception systems.

“Sarvam exists to build AI in India, for India. The core of that mission is to put the country’s own intelligence into the systems it depends on. To work with the three services on the nation’s defence is an honour and a privilege,” said Pratyush Kumar, cofounder, Sarvam.

The focus areas are decision support, target acquisition and data fusion across the sensor-to-shooter loop, with human oversight retained on operational decisions, so that the AI layer for the services is built in India and deployed on sovereign infrastructure.

The work will be carried out by Chanakya, Sarvam’s firewalled division focused on national security and defence. 

Chanakya will apply Sarvam’s AI stack, including foundation models such as Sarvam 105B. 

Under this MoU, Sarvam and HQ IDS will take up projects of critical importance to the country, including building an AI fabric that connects together the elements of defence capabilities.

-- Avik Das, Business Standard

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