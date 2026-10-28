Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans Have A Diwali Gift For India

15:40

A scene from Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel is ending the year with a surprise for Indian fans.





Avengers: Doomsday’s India release will happen a day before its US release. The Hollywood film is all set to release on Thursday, December 17, in India, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.





Avengers: Doomsday’s Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who play Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers respectively, have sent a Diwali message to their Indian fans via a special video on Marvel India’s Instagram.





'Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another... that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction... Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday,’ RDJ and Evans say.





--REDIFF MOVIES