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Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans Have A Diwali Gift For India

Wed, 28 October 2026
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15:40
A scene from Avengers: Doomsday
A scene from Avengers: Doomsday
Marvel is ending the year with a surprise for Indian fans.

Avengers: Doomsday’s India release will happen a day before its US release. The Hollywood film is all set to release on Thursday, December 17, in India, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Avengers: Doomsday’s Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who play Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers respectively, have sent a Diwali message to their Indian fans via a special video on Marvel India’s Instagram.

'Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another... that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction... Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday,’ RDJ and Evans say.

--REDIFF MOVIES

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