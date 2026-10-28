Rajnath holds talks with US Secretary of War Hegseth

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Cebu, the Philippines, to review defence cooperation between the two countries and discuss ways to strengthen ties further.The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), which both leaders are attending.The discussions were expected to focus on expanding India-US defence cooperation and identifying areas for closer engagement.ADMM-Plus brings together the 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.