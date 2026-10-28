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Railway Board orders switching off chargers in train between 11 pm and 5 am

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Kindly note that the image is used only for representational purpose
Kindly note that the image is used only for representational purpose
The Railway Board has advised all railway zones to make sure that mobile phone and laptop charging points on coaches are switched off between 11 pm and 5 am, following the 2014 fire safety order.

Citing a recent incident on the South Eastern Railway, where the onboard crew did not switch the charging points off, the board said in a letter dated October 26 that there was an explosion of a passenger's power bank causing smoke.

The board has asked all railway zones to advise their staff that they must strictly adhere to the rules, provide training to staff and conduct surprise checks.

The order came into effect in June 2014 after a fire broke out in a 2013 incident in an AC three-tier coach of the Hazur Sahib Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Express. The Commissioner of Railway Safety had advised turning the charging points off overnight.

Following a fire in a sleeper coach on the New Delhi-Darbhanga Humsafar Clone Special in November 2023, the safety commissioner had also recommended that the rule be applied to non-AC coaches.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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