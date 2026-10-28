Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rahul spreading distrust, toxicity: Sitharaman on Tata comment

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
16:37
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Tata Group, accusing the Congress leader of politicising the issue and trying to create distrust among business leaders.

The exchange began after Gandhi alleged in a post on X that Tata was being "criminally destroyed" and questioned why no business leader was willing to speak out.

In her response, Sitharaman said it was unacceptable to label commercial and legal matters as criminal. She also took aim at the Congress's economic record, accusing the party of holding back Indian entrepreneurs for decades under the "Licence-Quota Raj" and contributing to widespread poverty.

Defending the Modi government's policies, she said the Centre was focused on supporting businesses, attracting investment and creating jobs. She urged political parties and institutions to work together to strengthen industry, support farmers and secure opportunities for young people instead of making allegations for political gain.

Sitharaman also accused Gandhi and previous Congress governments of undermining the judiciary, arguing that the Constitution guaranteed justice to all citizens. "Refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere," she said.

The exchange comes amid a dispute over the leadership of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged a September 17 board resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons.

In his post, Gandhi questioned the silence of business leaders over the dispute, asking how long they would remain quiet and whether they would wait until they were themselves taken over.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! At least 30 dead after two high-speed trains collide in Spain
LIVE! At least 30 dead after two high-speed trains collide in Spain

Cyclone Arnab batters Odisha, 30,000 evacuated
Cyclone Arnab batters Odisha, 30,000 evacuated

Cyclone Arnab has triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across southern Odisha, leading to the evacuation of over 30,000 people and a high alert in several districts. The cyclone, which weakened after making landfall in Andhra...

Maha MLC polls: Mahayuti ahead in 3 seats, MVA in 2
Maha MLC polls: Mahayuti ahead in 3 seats, MVA in 2

Counting is underway for elections to five constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance currently leading in three seats and the Opposition NCP (SP) ahead in two. Polling for these seats,...

Israel polls: Netanyahu bloc leads, but behind majority
Israel polls: Netanyahu bloc leads, but behind majority

Partial results from Israel's general election indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc remains short of a parliamentary majority with 54 seats, while the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot has 48 seats, leading to a potential coalition...

'I Got The Most Love From Pakistanis'
'I Got The Most Love From Pakistanis'

'CID was running for more than 20 years so in a way, it was a love-filled liability for all of us.'