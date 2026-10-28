Rahul spreading distrust, toxicity: Sitharaman on Tata comment

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Tata Group, accusing the Congress leader of politicising the issue and trying to create distrust among business leaders.The exchange began after Gandhi alleged in a post on X that Tata was being "criminally destroyed" and questioned why no business leader was willing to speak out.In her response, Sitharaman said it was unacceptable to label commercial and legal matters as criminal. She also took aim at the Congress's economic record, accusing the party of holding back Indian entrepreneurs for decades under the "Licence-Quota Raj" and contributing to widespread poverty.Defending the Modi government's policies, she said the Centre was focused on supporting businesses, attracting investment and creating jobs. She urged political parties and institutions to work together to strengthen industry, support farmers and secure opportunities for young people instead of making allegations for political gain.Sitharaman also accused Gandhi and previous Congress governments of undermining the judiciary, arguing that the Constitution guaranteed justice to all citizens. "Refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere," she said.The exchange comes amid a dispute over the leadership of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged a September 17 board resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons.In his post, Gandhi questioned the silence of business leaders over the dispute, asking how long they would remain quiet and whether they would wait until they were themselves taken over.