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Pilots steal micronaps

Wed, 28 October 2026
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11:06
Photograph: Kind courtesy John Christian Fjellestad/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy John Christian Fjellestad/Wikimedia Commons
The European Cockpit Association checked with 7,200 European pilots about how tired they feel on the job. 

The research had interesting findings. 

Some 3 in 4, ie 77 per cent, admitted to what they call not deliberate 'micronaps' over a four week period while in the cockpit, which is different from 'controlled rest' of 45 minutes that one pilot is allowed to take, while the second is in charge.

Further the research showed that 1 in 4 pilots confessed five plus microsleeps during a four week stretch.

More fatigue was felt by pilots operating planes for cheaper, point-to-point airlines. 

Apparently 25 per cent pilots ignored their feelings of fatigue and reported for their shifts anyway. Pilots were not willing to raise issues of fatigue with their management. 

EU rules dictate that pilots have a maxiumum duty time of 13 hours, that sometimes can be extended and they get 12 hour breaks between flights. 

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