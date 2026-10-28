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PIL seeks stay on Suryaa film's release

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Image: Zee Music Company/ Youtube
Image: Zee Music Company/ Youtube
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi high court seeking pre-release scrutiny of Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak,.

The movie allegedly portrays corruption in the medical profession and violence against healthcare workers.
 
Dr Nachiketa Bhatia, VP of the Legal Cell for All India Doctors, and Dr Dhruv Chauhan, national spokesperson of the IMA Junior Doctors Network, have filed the petition on October 27 seeking an interim stay on the film's theatrical release, scheduled for November 20.

According to the petitioners, the film's official teaser and trailer allegedly present a generalised portrayal of corruption in the medical profession. 

The petitioners have also raised concerns over the promotional statements like, "Inspired by unbelievable true events" and "Discover the shocking truth of our medical system".

The Union of India through the ministry of information and broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film's producer, MM Moviez, have been arrayed as respondents.
 
Another major concern is the depiction of physical violence against medical professionals being depicted as heroic or justified. The petitioners claim this could endanger healthcare workers.


-- REDIFF NEWS

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